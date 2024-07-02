by VALERIO BARRETTA

Briatore and the Ferrari situation

From the latest updates introduced at Montmeló, the Ferrari has created more problems than benefits. The SF-24, in essence, generates more aerodynamic load (the goal of the development package) but is unable to control it, suffering from that proposing which forces you to lift the car and lose what you had gained with the latest updates.

The result of this package can be seen on the track, with Ferrari having gone from the victory in Monte-Carlo (yes, it came in a particular context, but preceded by a good performance in Imola at least with Charles Leclerc) to the role of fourth forcealso overtaken by Mercedes. It is difficult to predict the second part of the season for the Reds, but Flavio Briatore believes that Maranello can still recover.

Briatore’s words

“Ferrari started very strong. The others had a much more incisive development, this is logical. Now it is the fourth force in the World Championship. Now there will be a driver change, with the arrival of Lewis Hamilton: Drivers always count, but they count when they have a car they can drive“, this is his comment on ‘Politics in the ball‘ on Radio Rai. “Will the National team win first by 2030 or Ferrari first? I hope Ferrari, because we must not always think about next year. This year it can still recover, Ferrari winning motivates all of Formula 1, and benefits all the teamshas an impact on everything, even on sponsors“.

McLaren and Aston Martin, surprise and disappointment

Briatore also spoke about the McLarena major player in Austria: “It has improved, but last year it wasn’t bad. This year it also threw away two races due to lack of experience, because it has a young team and drivers. For me it’s at the level of Red Bull“Then the manager attacked the Aston Martin of his client Fernando Alonso and Lawrence Stroll, who he has known for a long time: “Aston Martin has made a lot of mistakes despite Lawrence’s investments. We as Alpine take points almost every Sunday just because Aston Martin is not in the position it should be“.