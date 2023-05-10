Ferrari, how many difficulties

When he accepted the offer to manage the Ferrari team, Frederic Vasseur he knew he was facing one difficult challenge. On the other hand, a world title has been expected in Maranello since 2008 and the only result asked of the French engineer by the owners was to bring the Prancing Horse back to victory.

But Vasseur probably saw himself involved in one of the worst possible scenarios. The track showed a literally dominant Red Bull, which after just five races – and four doubles – seems destined for a catwalk between now and the end of the year. The pilots made mistakes trying to go beyond the obvious limits of the car.

The press immediately put pressure on the transalpine manager, evoking farewells in series that are slowly taking place, just think of David Sanchez who moved to McLaren and Laurent Mekies to Alpha Tauri, and bringing up names of possible arrivals – Pierre Waché and Enrico Balbo from Red Bull – immediately blocked by the Horner-Marko couple.

In short, a situation far from ideal.

Briatore encourages the Reds

Flavio Briatorelong-time manager of Formula 1 and current ambassador of the category, dedicated to the newspaper The Reformist his analysis of this first glimpse of the world championship, dedicating a bitter reflection to the Reds: “Ferrari is far behindthe car has countless problems, starting with consumption and Charles Leclerc, as we also saw in Miami, is not competitive, unlike his teammate Carlos Sainz who defended himself well. Ferrari cannot afford to say ‘next year’ for 15 years, it doesn’t stand. Frederic Vasseur is just one man in a team. He is trying to rebuild an adequate technical structure and at the same time not to lose engineers ”.