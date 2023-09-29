Max’s revenge

After the misstep in Singapore everyone expected the Max Verstappen’s revenge in the Japanese Grand Prix and the person concerned did not disappoint. The Flying Dutchman disintegrated the competition on one of the most famous and difficult tracks of the entire world championship calendar, dominating the race weekend from the first lap of free practice and giving the second place in the race an overall gap of 19.3 seconds. Verstappen, to whom now just three points away from winning his third consecutive world titlethen admitted after the race that he had ‘planned’ his revenge from the final laps of the Marina Bay race.

The Dutchman’s numbers are impressive: 11 victories in the last 12 races, 13 successes in 16 GPs held this year. Even those who know about champions, like Flavio Briatore, was struck by Verstappen’s hunger for victories. The Piedmontese manager, who during his career has directed phenomena of the caliber of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso from the wall, wanted to pay tribute to Verstappen in the columns of the newspaper The Reformist.

Bewitched Briatore

“It was the Grand Prix that confirmed once again how strong Max Verstappen is – wrote Briatore – after the ‘blow’ he took in Singapore it was clear that he was very angry. At Suzuka he gave everyone second, he did some incredible things. There really wasn’t a match.”.

“He was good in qualifying – added Briatore – but it was in the race that he did some extraordinary things. And everyone else had to agree behind it, in the sense that what Verstappen did is truly incredible. He had crazy speed especially in the first part of the circuit. It took 6G, like a jet fighter turning. So credit to the Dutch Red Bull driver who won the world constructors’ title with six GPs to spare before the end of the championship. In a few days I imagine we will also have the winner of the drivers’ championship. Max deserves it all, it was a real Verstappen-day in Japan, and everyone else must bow to the performances of this extraordinary driver.”.