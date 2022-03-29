At the beginning of 2022 in the Formula 1 paddock he met again Flavio Briatore, former long-time manager first in Benetton and then in Renault, recently appointed ambassador of the category. The role of the Italian is to act as an intermediate figure in relations with some promoters, existing and potential partners, also developing any commercial and entertainment collaborations. “This Formula 1 is completely different, so it’s good for everyone“, Analyzed a RadioRaicarrying on: “America is also rediscovering F1, Miami for example has been sold out for three months. Last year we finished the world championship with an incredible GP and this year we started first with a Ferrari double and then with the Saudi Arabian race, one of the most beautiful seen in recent times ”.

And the struggle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc did not leave Briatore indifferent: “It was a duel with two drivers very good and very correct, to the limit, but without causing controversy and this is good for the whole sport of F1 and for the many guys who have come closer as spectators. The duel was great“. But if she had to choose between twoin the hypothetical shoes of team principal, it is safe: “I would take Verstappen, he is the best driver in Formula 1 and we saw it last year. He has more experience, he fought for a world championship and he is the champion. Anyway, if I had the money, I’d take them both“. Briatore’s thought then extended to the world championship perspectives: “Ferrari has a competitive car, which will be competitive throughout the year. Then for the title, anything can happen, the important thing is that the machine works. If they play it to the end and we hope they manage to win it, it will depend a lot on drivers and strategies. In two or three races there will also be Mercedes, Hamilton fought, did not give up and remains a great champion, he will come back. And Alonso is also doing well ”.