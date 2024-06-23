Briatore returns and the controversies return

The return to an active role in a Formula 1 team Flavio Briatore sparked awave of outrage from the British presswho has not forgotten the events relating to Crashgate of Singapore 2008.

The story is well known, with the FIA ​​finding the Turin manager of the then Renault guilty of having ordered Nelson Piquet to have an accident to cause the introduction of the Safety Car and favor Fernando Alonso’s victory. Briatore was disbarred, but two years later – in 2010 – he obtained the cancellation of the disbarment from the Tribunal de Grande Instance of Paris and compensation of 15 thousand euros. There was then mediation between the parties, which ended with Briatore’s removal from the circuits until 2012.

Briatore’s response

In a long interview with The RepublicBriatore responded head-on to the criticism: “An independent court ruling acquitted me. And I received renewed esteem, even here in Barcelona, ​​from many team leaders. Then of course, F1 is always a hotbed of gossip. And there are ups and downs in a career. I have been rehabilitated and could have returned as early as 2012, I have had many offers”. Proposals not accepted, until the offer from Luca di Meo and Alpine: “No proposal seemed sexy enough to me. You know, I also act with my heart, which is moreover operated and new. I’m also sentimental. And I built the headquarters of Alpine, formerly Renault, in Enstone. I’m attached to this team. We built and won together. The wedding was done.”