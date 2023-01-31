There The Roman public administration denies Briatore the use of the outdoor spaces of his restaurant in via Veneto, the Crazy pizza

Flavio Briatore what’s wrong with the Capitolsymbol of the representation of the municipal government of the Capital, because it forbade him to use the external space of his premises, the Crazy pizzain via Veneto in Rome.

“In Italy that’s it, can’t work. Even if I must say that, unlike Rome, in Milan they have not made any problem to extend us the occupation of public land with tables and chairs, we have two terraces “, snapped Briatore, who emphasized the obvious differences between the capital and the capital of Lombardy.

Via Veneto is one of the symbolic streets of the so-called “dolce vita”, once always full of politicians, artists, entrepreneurs and photographers, now it is empty and sad. Many entrepreneurs, in theory, would have invested to make the street attractive again, but in practice none are seen. With the exception of Briatore, who also risks a decline in revenues because of a thousand stakes put by public administration.

Despite various controversies, the Briatore restaurant in recent months has been the only element of vivacity in the street where reports of the deterioration of the area and the discoveries of the investigators on dirty investments made by organized crime continue.

The Capitoline administration has given some prescriptions to the company that manages the Briatore restaurant and, having received the requested adjustments, the same company presented a second request to be able to continue to arrange umbrellas, tables and chairs on via Veneto. It will be necessary to see how long Rome Capital will take to respond and whether the expected green light will arrive for Flavio Briatore.

Without the green light to occupy public land, from June 2023 only the internal spaces of the will remain available Crazy Pizza. “We had some condominium problemsbut with the Crazy Pizza we really don’t bother anyone”, declares Briatore, who concludes: “Business is good, we are 60% over budget. I don’t know what happened, relations with the Capitol have always been good”.

