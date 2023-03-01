“When Fratoianni is there I no longer have to come, he is the typical communist who thinks only of insulting”. Flavio Briatore against Nicola Fratoianni in Cartabianca. Sparks between the entrepreneur and the secretary of the Italian Left, while in the studio they discuss first beach concessions and then the possible stop to the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2034. “In Italy we love capitalism as long as it is monopolistic”, says Fratoianni referring to the hypothesis of extending the beach concessions until 2024. “In France – says Briatore – the concessions have been auctioned off and all the beaches are in the hands of 3 groups… If concessions are auctioned off in Italy I can buy more, but many small companies will disappear”. The temperature rises (Video) when it comes to the prospect of stopping the sale of internal combustion engine cars from 2035 in the EU. “The other countries are moving forward, we are at a standstill,” says Fratoianni. “I think I have more experience than Fratoianni in this field, I did 8 years of Formula 1…. You can get to zero emissions without necessarily having to change engines and throw away the existing car fleet… When Fratoianni is around, I I don’t have to come anymore, he’s the typical communist who thinks only of insulting”.

Read also