In Boca Juniors there were days of tension for not knowing what would happen with the reinforcements for the next semester, days in which there have been rumors of possible signings, some remaining only in talks and others not reaching an agreement.
After much uncertainty, the arrival of two more reinforcements to the club was finally made official: Norberto Briasco and Esteban Rolón signed their contract with Boca on Thursday.
After the signing of the players, one of the most emotional moments was presented as Briasco could not contain the emotion for having fulfilled one of his dreams, and embraced his Father, he broke down in tears, letting him see the total happiness he had.
The new Xeneize player is ready to give everything for the Blue and Gold, and to give many joys to the fans who trust him: “Today I am already thinking about Boca. I am very grateful to the Huracán leadership and to the club that behaved very well with me. I know what I did and I am calm. Personally it is a very important step, I always dreamed of this. I am very grateful for the effort made by the Football Council and to contribute and give the best. I leaned towards Boca because it is what I wanted, what I dreamed of as a boy. I am very happy to be where I am “the player declared.
Briasco signed a contract for the next 4 and a half years, where Boca will pay a total of 3.5 million dollars for 80% of the pass of the 25-year-old forward.
Faced with this great news of his arrival, a news has also been added that will not be very pleasant for the club at the time because Briasco has become one of the important players of the Armenian National Team, where until now he has been the leader in the Asian qualifiers heading to the Qatar World Cup, and surely Boca will have the player’s absence on several occasions
Norberto Briasco is one of the great hopes that Boca fans have for having a lethal striker again, to that player who becomes a benchmark for the goal, something that the Argentine squad has really lacked. His dream came true and now it will only depend on him to become an idol or be another player.
