The possible formation of Mouth with the new reinforcements. With Norberto Briasco, Nicolás Orsini and Esteban Rolón (the latter on the bench), this would be the starting eleven that Miguel Ángel Russo would have. How’s it going?
With the departure of Esteban Andrada, Agustín Rossi is emerging as Boca’s starting goalkeeper for the second half of 2020.
The defender continues in the team and, without Carlos Tevez, will be the captain and benchmark of the squad. Izquierdoz is vital to Miguel Ángel Russo.
With a worrying lack of left backs, Boca should turn to Marcos Rojo. You already know the position and he was a national team player officiating in this sector of the field.
The full back returned from Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata to fill a position that was filled by Julio Buffarini and Leonardo Jara.
The Colombian is one of the midfielders with the longest shooting in Boca, so far in 2021, and his position would be assured.
Together with Carlos Izquierdoz, he has formed one of the strongest defensive pairs in Boca in recent years.
Quick to counterattack and look for spaces, Orsini is a more than interesting variant to give Boca’s attack vertigo.
The former Huracán player will give freshness and strategy to a team that lacked game volume in the last games of the semester.
The youth is at the right time to take the leap and be vital in the team’s scheme xeneize.
The Colombian, together with Norberto Briasco, will be able to form a lethal game formula for any opponent.
He was one of Boca’s most regular players in the first part of the year. To achieve a better level, Sebastián Villa will be the undisputed starter in the blue and gold team.
