29-year-old American athlete Brianna McNeal, 100-meter hurdles Olympic champion at the 2016 Rio Games, has been provisionally suspended by World Athletics, the international Federation, at the behest of the Athletics Integrity Unit.

According to the report of said entity, McNeal, also world champion in Moscow 2013 and 60 mv runner-up in indoor track in Portland 2016, it would have already been notified about the suspension for “manipulation of any part of the doping control (article 2.5)”.

There is no further data on when this control was carried out or if any doping substance was found in this first phase of a possible sanctioning decision and the subsequent appeal if the interested party carries it out.