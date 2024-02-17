Brian Wilson, singer and co-founder of the Beach Boys, is suffering from a form of dementia, and for this reason his children have asked that he be placed under the legal guardianship of his agent Jean Sievers and manager LeeAnn Hard. The decision regarding the 81-year-old musician, whose pop-rock band represented the Californian myth of the Sixties, was taken – as Hard reported in a statement on Instagram – following the death of his wife Melinda Wilson in January and – we read in the statement – “after careful consideration and consultation between Brian, his seven children and doctors.” The custody request, made by the family this week in a Los Angeles court, will now have to be approved by a judge.

Wilson, an American pop genius, made history in the early 1960s, when he composed over 200 songs inspired by the sun, surfing and tanned girls (Surfin' Usa, I get around, Fun Fun Fun, Surfer girl). He made the Beach Boys the best-selling American band in the world.

The artist suffers from a severe neurocognitive disorder and is “unable to provide for his personal health needs”, according to court documents filed by the family and cited by US media. But the dementia diagnosed in Brian Wilson is the last of the mental health problems that have affected him: in the past the use of drugs had already caused him serious problems, which had already manifested themselves at the end of the 60s, so much so that The musician himself had described his wife Melinda, whom he met in the 1980s, as a “savior” who had given him the chance for a second career and to finish his unfinished masterpiece, the album 'Smile'.