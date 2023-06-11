The controversial influencer from Veracruz, Yeri Mua, once again caused controversy by confirming that she was pregnant of her ex-boyfriend, Naim Darrechiand that she made the decision to abort because she cannot have a baby from an aggressive father.

The internet celebrity’s confession sparked countless criticisms of the ‘braz jarocha‘ and the influencer of Spanish origin, since the two have brought to light the darkest thing they experienced in their short Romancesince apparently both they physically assaulted each other.

Faced with the controversy, Brian Villegas, Yeri’s ex-partner, decided to react to what is happening with the 20-year-old model, but because he was also involved in a scandal with her, he ended up being singled out by Internet users.

And it is that the ‘Paponas‘ was also involved in serious accusations, as Yeri Mua accused him of having hit her and even kept him for most of their relationship.

That is why through the platform of TwitterPaponas sent a forceful message about what is happening with his ex-girlfriend.

“I would like to say so many things, but it’s better to keep quiet, not lose focus and continue with my business,” the famous wrote on the social network.

However, when he published the message, Internet users were quick to react to the post, and despite the fact that there were many who supported him, there were also people who asked him not to interfere in other people’s affairs, because he could also be harmed.

“It seems the same story, but now the protagonist is another, when you suffered chips and nobody believed you, take out the old rags”, “With what happened, you confirm to me that you were right, all those who always mess with yeri they are fighting hahaha”, “Don’t get into what you don’t care about”, “Don’t be nosy anymore”, read the comments.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp