Laura Spoya gave birth to her second child on April 28 and shared this good news from her official Instagram account. This celebration was also joined by her partner, the Mexican businessman Brian Rullan.

From his social networks, the husband of the former beauty queen published the first photos of the new member of his family. However, the post was accompanied by a little joke for the influencer, in which she assured him that if this second baby was not born a boy, they would continue to have more children.

“There is no better way to celebrate Children’s Day. My son was born. Welcome to the world my baby Tony. That’s what Emilia tells him so I’ll tell him the same. What happiness to see the happy family and the way Emilia received it. I have no words to describe my happiness. The best of the world”, wrote.

“Lau was saved, he was a man hahaha. If we hadn’t had another. Laura, I love you my love for being so strong and being the way you are. I am the luckiest man in the world to have met you and to be able to create a family with you. I love you with all my heart,” he added.

Brian Rullan jokes with Laura Spoya after the birth of her son. Photo: Brian Rullan/Instagram

Laura Spoya speaks out after giving birth

The influencer Laura Spoya published a message after giving birth, where she highlighted how wonderful it is to have her son in her arms. “A bit ‘swollen’, but happy with my two offspring. Not all the pain of the operation can overcome and overshadow my happiness. Thank you all for your messages,” she wrote.

Laura Spoya became a mother for the second time this past Thursday, April 28. Photo: Instagram

Laura Spoya underwent tubal ligation

After giving birth, Laura Spoya revealed that she had her tubes tied, since she does not want to have more children. “I tell you that I took advantage of the caesarean section to bind myself. It was my decision entirely because I only wanted to have two children. If in the future she gives me motherhood, I do it in vitro, it is not the end of the world, ”she commented.