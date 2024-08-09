In the last few hours, the name of Brian Rodriguez has once again dominated the media in Mexico for two reasons. The first of these is the alleged legal conflict he has due to an alleged case of abuse, and the other is the interest in South America in his signing, which has been revived in the last few hours around the Club America.
First of all, last Wednesday it was announced that the legal team of Brian Rodriguez He had requested an injunction against any arrest warrant issued against him; however, this was dismissed because there was no open case.
In the midst of this controversy, from Uruguay The rumor began to grow stronger that the Penarol continues to seek his signing and no one has ruled out his possible arrival at the South American team; however, in America They had already ruled out his departure due to the current situation of the squad.
The main objective would be Victor Dávila, who is a key piece in the CSKA Moscow At 26 years old, he is also a proven striker in the Liga MX after his good run in León.
It is valued at 6 million dollarsis 1.74 tall and his main positions are center forward and left winger, so he could be the necessary replacement for Quiñones and Brian Rodriguez.
The youth of the Necaxa remains an option for the America as a guarantee booster, especially if you go Brian Rodriguezsince the left winger would be completely alone.
He plays as a midfielder, is only 19 years old, is Mexican and could be an element with a great future in national football.
It is the big name that is beginning to revolve around the Americasince everything seems to indicate that it is a recommendation of André Jardine after having worked with him.
The bad news is that he is a 23-year-old striker valued at 15 million dollars, like a jewel of Brazilian football, so it is a very difficult operation with him. Atletico Mineiro.
