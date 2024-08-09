It is valued at 6 million dollarsis 1.74 tall and his main positions are center forward and left winger, so he could be the necessary replacement for Quiñones and Brian Rodriguez.

He plays as a midfielder, is only 19 years old, is Mexican and could be an element with a great future in national football.

The bad news is that he is a 23-year-old striker valued at 15 million dollars, like a jewel of Brazilian football, so it is a very difficult operation with him. Atletico Mineiro.