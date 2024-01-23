It is a matter of time before the departure of the Uruguayan winger is made official, Brian Rodriguez to the Fiorentina of Calcio of Italy, so the Club América board is already analyzing the possible replacement, since they will have little time to close the substitute before the winter transfer market closes.
Given these conditions, the portal Monumental Eagles of Bolavipprofiles the Atlético de San Luis footballer, Vitinho, as a possible reinforcement of the azulcrema team to cover the departure of the charrúa. The Brazilian is one of the most outstanding footballers and was a fundamental piece for the Potosinos to reach the semi-final round of the Apertura 2023.
Without a doubt, since Clausura 2024 has begun, it seems difficult for Atlético de San Luis to want to get rid of one of its starting players, which will make any negotiation difficult. However, the Águilas would have a budget given the income they are expected to generate. enter the Nest.
Vitinho 22 years old arrived in Mexico in July 2022 from Sao Paulo as a free agent and currently has a value on the market 3 million euros, which would be a great business for the Potosí team. The player has appreciated in the market, after 60 games played, 10 goals and three assists.
In the last few hours it has been revealed that the Fiorentina could give between 8-9 million dollars for the signing of Brian Rodriguez which would leave enough economic benefit to find a replacement with similar conditions.
