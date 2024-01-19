Hours of tension are experienced within América, the board went from having the intention of keeping the champion squad intact to running the risk of losing several of its stars. TUDN journalist Gibran Araige, a source close to América, confirms that the club has a significant formal offer from Europe to release the winger, which meets the figure they demand in Coapa.
Araige points out that on the part of the Eagles board, they see Brian with his “bags packed and a foot and a half away from the team.” Now everything is in the hands of Rodríguez, who must accept or decline the movement, the first scenario being the most viable right now.
More news on the transfer market
But other than Brian Rodríguez, the two strong names that have been most talked about throughout this week to leave America are Álvaro Fidalgo, with serious and important offers within Spain, as well as Sebastián Cáceres who seems to have the intention of forcing his departure from Coapa at all costs.
In recent hours, the club has received offers from teams in Europe for its best players and the intention of the pieces that are active within the Coapa nest is to finalize their departures towards the best football in the world thinking that this can benefit them for the Next summer where there will be a lot of selection activity.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Brian #Rodríguez #leave #America #winter #market
Leave a Reply