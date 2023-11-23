After a complex summer, where, partly due to pressure from his agent, Brian Rodríguez sought to force his departure from América, after failing, the Uruguayan focused fully on the team, under the promise of André Jardine that it would allow him to add a good amount of minutes. The winger responded to the trust and became an indisputable part of the starting eleven for the Brazilian-born coach, marking important differences in favor of those from the Coapa nest on the field of play.
Unfortunately for him, during América’s visit to the Rayados de Monterrey, the winger suffered a spectacular injury in a controversial play at the end of the accidental path with Jesús Gallardo, cutting the excellent momentum that the player had with the club. However, despite everything, the footballer’s state of health was not as serious as initially estimated, so much so that his return to the field is about to be completed.
Rodríguez is already doing gym work with the people of América and his field work will take place this week, so he could be available for the club even for the start of the league, when originally it was estimated that he would not be able to return until a hypothetical semi-final round. Brian has one week to complete his recovery and from there it will be Jardine who will decide if the footballer is ready to play next week in the quarterfinals, where América is still waiting for a rival, or if it is better to take things calmly. and postpone the return of the winger to the playing fields a little longer.
