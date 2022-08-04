Brian Rodríguez is one of the elements that most interests the Club América board. The azulcremas are looking to hire the Uruguayan winger who plays for LAFC. After the bad start of the club in the 2022 Opening of Liga MX, the squad needs reinforcements, especially in defense and attack. The loss of Roger Martínez was a hard blow for the Coapa squad and a winger is urgently needed.
In this context, after the friendly duel held last Wednesday between the Eagles and the Black and Gold, the media interviewed Rodríguez about a possible signing with the Mexican team. The 22-year-old forward from Uruguay spoke openly about the Azulcrema team’s interest in his services and stated that he is excited about the option of signing with the capital.
“Obviously, America and playing in Mexico would be a great leap. A great league. There is a possibility and we will see what will happen (…) In this case, I have three (compatriots) in America and that adds up a lot. They have spoken to me very well, they have spoken very well to me about the city. I already know a lot about the league and if it is possible, welcome “
– brian rodriguez
According to information from Julio Ibáñez, a reporter for the TUDN network, there has already been contact between the two directors, although the priority of the Los Angeles team is to keep the Uruguayan within their ranks. The Major League Soccer (MLS) market closes this Thursday, August 4, so the agreement between these teams must be rushed.
