There is good news for Club América prior to the start of the Liguilla of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the stoppage of activity for those who qualified directly, due to the FIFA and Play-In Date, helped many players recover or failing that they progressed from their respective injuries, that was the case of the Uruguayan winger Brian Rodriguezwhich has helped him to progress satisfactorily in his recovery.
The South American footballer returned to training, after having received a spectacular knee injury in a match Jesus Gallardo a few weeks ago. This Wednesday, azulcremas social networks showed the player doing gym work, which made the azulcrema fans happy.
Unfortunately, despite his enthusiasm to return, after undergoing surgery he was predicted to have a recovery time of approximately two months, so it is difficult for him to return for the remainder of the tournament.
In the best of cases, the 23-year-old player could do field work in mid-December, when the current season is in the final stretch, therefore, he could barely return to group work at the end of the year or even until the end of vacation.
It is worth mentioning that the pupils of André Jardine could face Atlético de San Luis, León, Santos Laguna or Mazatlán in the quarterfinals, when the Play-In is defined in the coming days.
