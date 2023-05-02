América has invested a lot of money in the signing of Brian Rodríguez. The club paid a figure around 6 million dollars last summer for the signing of the former LAFC, who always expressed his desire to the club from the southern United States to be part of Fernando Ortiz’s squad within the Coapa nest. An objective that in the end has been achieved, but that has not turned out as the Mexican team thought it would, nor as the offender would surely want it.
The Uruguayan’s performance has gone from more to much less. To this day he has not only lost the direct battle with compatriot Jonathan Rodríguez, but also his role as a replacement for him has also changed. Sometimes he doesn’t even receive minutes inside the field or he does it very sporadically. His contribution to the squad is very little and it cannot be ruled out that Brian will step aside from the project of the Mexico City team this summer.
The still very young player has the door open within his native Uruguay. The people of Peñarol would be happy to be able to close their signing this summer, however, and regardless of whether the footballer may be interested or not, in the Coapa nest they do not consider a scenario where they lose money due to the transfer of a player. Therefore, they would accept a minimum of 6 million dollars for the sale of him, a figure that the Uruguayan team will not be able to afford.
#Brian #Rodríguez #return #native #Uruguay
Leave a Reply