Brian Rodríguez from América is interested in Peñarol; It was confessed by Ignacio Ruglio, president of the Carboneros who declared that they will think about signing him this summer.

🗣️ ′′ We have faith in the team we have. From the middle of the year we will think about Brian”. pic.twitter.com/Vwp4Iir9sc

