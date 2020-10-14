Brian Ortega is back. A lot of time has passed. From the last time he stepped on the octagon until he does this Saturday 679 days will have passed. Fight Island awaits the American in a fight that has been heating up for a year. Ortega took it easy after losing to Max Holloway. His first professional loss was on December 8, 2018 and he did not plan to return until December 21, 2019, but a partial cruciate ligament tear left him out of that fight.

Jung Chan-Sung, better known as The Korean Zombie, was going to wait for him in Busan (South Korea). The Korean stayed in the fight and knocked out the replacement, Frankie Edgar, but Ortega had heated up the fight and there was anger. Lthe UFC always had this fight in mind until he makes it happen this Saturday. Time has passed, but it may have been good for both of you. The winner will be the next challenger to Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight champion.

“Korean Zombie is a superstar. He had to leave for military service in his prime. He came back and gave an incredible fight against Yair Rodríguez. He has had to deal with some injuries and tomorrow luck on the road, but against Ortega there will be a great fight. I’m excited that it’s finally going to happen. Whoever wins will receive a title opportunityr “, revealed Dana White in Sport Ilustrated last week. Without a doubt, the fight was expected and after these words, the attention on the fight increased.

Sportingly, Zombie is favorite. Mainly because of the activity. It is true that he has not fought since December 2019, but Ortega returns after almost two years. It can be a long time. Further, the American will have the discharge of his coach, Rener Gracie, who has been with him since he was a teenager. He tested positive for COVID already in Abu Dhabi and will undoubtedly be a significant casualty. Outside of inactivity, equality is total. They both handle very well on the ground, but Zombie also has a punch.. That may be the Korean’s route, since going to the ground with Ortega is risky. He will seek it out. Vuelta Ortega needs to reaffirm what has been demonstrated until Holloway crossed his path.