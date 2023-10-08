It’s been a difficult week for Chivas. The Sacred Flock, which began the 2023 Apertura tournament with consecutive victories, was plunged into a bad streak that turned into a crisis as soon as they returned from the Leagues Cup.
Those still led by the Serbian Paunovic could not find a way to win and the fans were beginning to despair. The statement issued by the institution itself in which the indefinite withdrawal of certain players was made known, due to off-field reasons, turned the situation red with tragedy.
In the midst of all this Chivas, which had already lost the national classic against Americaby a resounding score of 4-0, would face the red and black of the Atlas in one more edition of the classic Guadalajara.
The natural victim was the Sacred Flock, of course. However, Chivas achieved the unthinkable and not only won the duel of honor, but did so with a categorical score of 4-1. The scorers of the night were Fernando Beltrán in the ninth minute, in the forty-fourth minute Aldo Rocha made it 1-1 and in the second half Chivas finished everything off with a double from Ricardo Marín and one more from ‘Piojo’ Alvarado.
Unfortunately, the football celebration was marred by injury issues. First the ‘Tala’ Rangel from Chivas and then the ‘Huevo’ Lozano. Both had to leave the field to be treated at a hospital.
The injury to the ‘Egg’, to the common eye, appears to be dangerous. The Uruguayan footballer’s knee was seriously affected, setting off alarms within Atlas, who are already raising awareness and science in favor of the speedy recovery of their player.
