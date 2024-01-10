We are only a short time away from it finally being released Tekken 8, a video game that represents the next step in the evolution of the franchise and also leaves behind the previous game regarding the competitive part, something that makes all the sense in the world since said installment hit the market. However, something that is almost not taken into account is the story that has been told to us over the years, which is why a great star in the world of Hollywood has begun to recap.

Bandai Namco has agreed with the actor Brian Coxbest known in the series Succession, to tell us what has happened up to this point with the characters and what we can expect in installment number eight, which promises to reveal many secrets about the warriors. The video is called Tekken 8 – The Story So Far, and there we will see the star of the screens give the summary in a matter of five minutes.

Given this, fan comments have been noted on social networks by fans:

Here some of them:

“It's very surreal to see an actor like Brian Cox say things like 'the devil gene' and 'the king of the iron fist tournament but I love it.' “I thought they turned Brian Cox into a playable fighter and I almost lost my mind.” “This is the best type of video game marketing, where it's like an association of words to generate an idea: Tekken. Bad parents. Succession. Logan Roy. BRIAN COX. OH MY GOD, WE GOT IT.”

Something worth mentioning is that this does not mean the incorporation of Brian Cox to the roster as a fighter, but at least it has been fulfilled with a video that those who are following the development process of the video game liked. For its part, there is a demo available on the different consoles and also a computer.

Remember that Tekken 8 the is launched January 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It's definitely a video that no one expected to arrive, but in the end it's something worth watching on the official Bandai Namco channel. In addition, those who are going to try the game and do not know the saga will have the opportunity to learn the entire story.