At 76 years old, Brian Cox He is already a celebrity for his character in ‘Succession’, one of the television phenomena that follows in the footsteps of ‘Game of Thrones’ awards. “This role is one of the best in the history of television,” she says of Logan Roy, the patriarch of the story who says goodbye with the fourth season. “It’s funny because I’ve always seen myself as a comedian, but I’ve ended up doing something else,” he told EFE during the promotional tour in Madrid.

The actor who made his film debut playing Trotsky in Nicholas and Alexandra (1971) has been asked if he agrees that this production is his greatest success. “It is the role that has stripped me of anonymity. Earlier, in the hallway, a guy accosted me saying that he looked like Logan Roy to me. I said, ‘I’m Logan Roy,’ and he said, ‘My God, you’re so attractive’; the truth is that never in my life have I been told that I am attractive”.

In ‘Succession’, Cox is the patriarch of a millionaire family nearing breaking point: talking about inheritance. “When you get a role like that, You have to be respectful, grateful, say thank you”, he commented to Cadena Ser. He plays a charismatic and ruthless man, “a misunderstood man”, according to the actor.

“I come from where he comes from, but he suffered a kind of abandonment. He is a lonely man, unable to have any kind of relationship since he is dedicated to his business. But he loves his children and does not understand that love. The only thing he’s trying to do is find his successor.”

YOU CAN SEE: Succession and Barry: new seasons are delayed by coronavirus

Cox he wanted to say something more about millionaires. In an interview with Europa Press, he quoted former US President Donald Trump.

“They are all the same. Look at Trump, the fantasy world in which he lives. He’s crazy, they should put him in an asylum and have him receive care and electroshock treatment to get his brain back, because he’s not here anymore, he’s gone. He is a p… idiot,” he replied vehemently. “The rich have marginalized themselves, They are no longer in contact with the world.”

The actor continued with his list of millionaires and commented on the owner of Twitter. Elon Musk You may hide under the fact that you are autistic, but you are not doing autism any favors.” He also spoke of the exploitation of the big franchises and only praised Bill Gates. “He has known how to use power incredibly well. The world sense of him is pretty good.”

YOU CAN SEE: “Argentina 1985”, favorite at the Platino Awards

As for acting, he believes that cinema is not having a good time. “They are so busy doing fights and explosions and shooting and all those movie stunts that they forget the word, the idea, that there is something that can be thought. That’s what the cinema lacks.”

#Brian #Cox #Logan #Roy #roles #history