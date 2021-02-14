Brian Castaño wanted revenge. It had hurt him a lot to lose the ecumenical super welterweight title of the World Boxing Association in mid-2019 due to a decision of that organization, without even being able to get into the ring, and he wanted to put on a world champion belt again. So he did what he knows how to do: he worked tirelessly under the orders of Carlos, his father and coach, and let the anger he felt after being stripped of that first crown translate into an impulse to search for a new one. And he achieve it.

With the victory on points, in a unanimous ruling, against the Brazilian Patrick Teixeira, in an intense 12-round fight that took place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, in Indio, California, the Buenos Aires native became the new champion super welterweight of the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

“Not everyone can be world champion and I have been him twice. It is one of the great triumphs of my career,” commented the native of Isidro Casanova, who at age 31 put the Argentine flag on the list of world monarchs of men’s boxing after almost 20 months.

He was precisely the last boxer in our country to hold that honor, with the title he won in November 2016 when he knocked out Dominican Emmanuel De Jesús in the sixth round at the Presidente Perón de González Catán sports center. But in June 2019, after three successful defenses against the French Michel Soro and Cedric Vitu, and the Cuban Erislandy Lara -the only draw of an undefeated record that today also has 17 victories, 12 by knockout-; the WBA took away the crown.

The Panama-based association “punished” the Argentine for refusing to sign the contract for a rematch again with the French Soro for differences in the form of payment of the bag and in the performance of anti-doping controls. That decision bothered Castaño a lot and motivated him not to lower his arms. To be champion again he had to fight her; but for the Buenosairean, that was familiar ground.

Born in San Isidro, he trained at the Villa Alida de San Justo club, under the orders of his father Carlos, a former boxer, who started him in this sport. He made his debut at age 11, in a fight against a rival five years older than the one he managed to send to the canvas. In his early years, his father endured some penalties and calls for attention for facing him with older boys. But for Brian, those in his category did not present great challenges.

Brian Castaño tied with Cuban Erislandy Lara in the most demanding fight of his career.

By hard work, in less than three years he had already earned a place in the Argentine national team and as an amateur, he managed to make 198 fights, with 188 victories. In 2012 he turned professional and in 2015, pushed by his surroundings, he moved to Los Angeles, United States, where today he continues to base himself in the previews of his great fights

At the beginning of this new stage abroad, he met an unknown rival, but below the ring. Because he began to fear death and suffer panic attacks while training. He faced those fears with the same conviction with which he threw punches above the ring: he worked with a psychologist and finally managed to overcome them. Soon after, he celebrated his first world title in 2016. And almost three years later, a WBA decision dethroned him.

After losing the crown, Castaño fought one more time before going into an inactivity of more than a year. On November 2, 2019, he defeated Nigerian Wale Omotoso by TKO in the fifth round in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Then, the pandemic and a series of external administrative problems put his career on hiatus.

Patrick Teixeira and Brian Castaño at the pre-fight weigh-in.

Fifteen months had to wait for a chance of a rematch for a world crown. But the chance finally came, after two postponements, the first in April 2020 due to the health crisis and the second, seven months later, due to Texeira’s problems to get a visa to enter the United States.

“I come hungry for glory and I want to recover what one day they took from me,” he had warned before Saturday’s fight, and he did not miss the opportunity.

Against the Brazilian, who was making his first defense of the title he had won in November 2019, Castaño let the anger over that lost crown on a desk and the effort of months of work give more power to his blows; and he was crowned world champion again. Historical

