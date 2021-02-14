Argentine Brian Castaño won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super welterweight title this Sunday by beating the current monarch, the Brazilian Patrick Teixeira, on points in a 12-round fight that took place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California. Yes, Argentina once again has a world champion.

Castaño, who dominated the contest almost from end to end, reigns again after having been stripped of the belt of the same category of the WBA after refusing to make a mandatory fight with the Frenchman Michel Soro because he did not agree with the conditions.

The Argentine boxer, 31 years old and born in Isidro Casanova, had reached this commitment with an undefeated record of 16 victories (12 before the limit) and 1 draw, which was precisely a very valuable antecedent since that equality was before the formidable Cuban Erislandy Lara, in a fight in which many saw him as the winner.

The 30-year-old Brazilian, born in Sombrio, Santa Catarina state, and residing in São Paulo, had won the title on November 30, 2019, beating Dominican Carlos Adames on points, in Las Vegas, but did not show big names in his track record, which also featured a two-round TKO loss to American Curtis Stevens in 2016.

“I come hungry for glory and I want to recover what they took from me one day. It is the opportunity, it is the moment and we are going to take advantage of it ”, the 31-year-old man from Matanzas had warned at the press conference on Thursday, who was already champion of this category since November 2016, when he knocked out Dominican Emmanuel De in the sixth round. Jesús at the Presidente Perón de González Catán sports center, until June 2019.

News in development