Eight world champion women have Argentine boxing, but no man for almost 20 months. This Saturday, Brian Castaño, the last owner of an ecumenical belt of one of the four main bodies that govern this sport, will try to cut that drought when he faces Patrick Teixeira for the super welterweight title of the World Boxing Organization, held by the Brazilian. The fight will take place at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio (California), it will be the semi-bottom of the card that will be led by local Joseph Díaz and Tajik Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, who will fight for the IBF super featherweight crown, and can be seen from the 22 only through the DAZN platform.

“I come hungry for glory and I want to recover what they took from me one day. It is the opportunity, it is the moment and we are going to take advantage of it, “said the 31-year-old man from Matanzas in the press conference on Thursday, who was already champion of this category since November 2016, when he knocked out Dominican Emmanuel De Jesús in the sixth round. at the Presidente Perón de González Catán sports center, until June 2019.

Castaño, who made three successful defenses against the French Michel Soro and Cedric Vitu, and against the Cuban Erislandy Lara, did not give up his crown over the ring, but the World Boxing Association took the title from him for refusing to sign the contract for a revenge with Soro for differences in the form of payment of the bag and in the performance of anti-doping controls.

After that dispossession, the Boxi, who has 19 victories as a professional (including the three he achieved with the Los Cóndores franchise in the World Series of Boxing) and a draw, made one more fight before the coronavirus pandemic and a series of external administrative problems put his career On hiatus: Defeated Nigerian Wale Omotoso by fifth round TKO on November 2, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Fifteen months had to wait for this opportunity to come.

His rival will be a man he knows, since he sparred with him before his fight with Lara, but whom he will now find in different conditions. On November 30, 2019, Teixeira became the fifth Brazilian to win a world title after beating Dominican Carlos Adames on points in Las Vegas.

Patrick Teixeira won the WBO super welterweight title by defeating Carlos Adames. (Photo: Top Rank)

The 30-year-old left-hander who was born in Sombrio, a city located in the south of the state of Santa Catarina, and who became interested in combat sports watching videos of Bruce Lee holds a record of 31 victories (22 before the limit) and one defeat (against former World Cup challenger Curtis Stevens in May 2016). He has already faced and defeated several Argentines, including Mateo Verón, Alejandro Falliga and Ulises Chloroform Lopez.

“My advantage is skill. In addition, I am larger and taller. I think the most important thing is to be well prepared. I have been training very well and I am ready. He is a good fighter who always puts a lot of pressure and throws a lot of punches. I think it will be a very tough and difficult fight, ”anticipated the Brazilian.

Brian Castaño tied with Cuban Erislandy Lara in the most demanding fight of his career.

Castaño and Teixeira will meet in a ring 10 months later than planned and after two postponements. The duel was to take place on April 25 of last year at Fantasy Springs in Indio, but had to be canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled for November, but the Brazilian had multiple difficulties in obtaining the visa that would allow him to enter the United States. Finally the opportunity came for both of them.

Whoever wins will then try to get a shot at the 154-pound dominator, American Jermell Charlo, WBA, WBC and IBF champion. Argentine boxing will wish, as rarely, that whoever ends up with his arm raised this Saturday is Castaño and thus put an end to 20 months of drought.