Brobbey is back in Zeist, where he tore his hamstring at the end of May. As a result, the knockout phase of the European Championship with the Dutch Juniors passed him by. While his new club RB Leipzig completed the first matches of the new season, the striker, who had taken over from Ajax on a free transfer, trained in isolation. First in Austria and then in his new home and workplace. “I’m fit again, but I haven’t played much yet.”