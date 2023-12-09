Brian Brobbey was once again of great value to Ajax against Sparta. The striker opened the score early on and subsequently played an important role in the Amsterdam team’s 2-1 victory. As a result, Ajax climbed to fifth place, at least for the time being. However, Brobbey left the field with mild hamstring complaints.
