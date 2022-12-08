Brian Banks – The game of life: plot (true story), cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Thursday 8 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 3 Brian Banks – The game of life is broadcast, a 2019 film directed by Tom Shadyac, based on the true story of the American football player Brian Banks who at the age of 16 years was a promise of this sport practiced at the high school of Long Beach in California. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (true story)

Probationary football player Brian Banks is forced to wear an electronic bracelet that prevents him from serving on his team. Sentenced as a sixteen-year-old for a rape he never committed, the man is now struggling to reintegrate into society, so much so that he decides to ask for help from an association that defends people unjustly imprisoned. In order for his case to be reviewed, however, Brian will have to bring new evidence that definitively exonerates him.

Brian Banks – The game of the life: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot Brian Banks – The game of life, but what is the complete cast of the film broadcast on Rai 3? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldis HodgeBrian Banks

Greg KinnearJustin Brooks

Sherri Shepherd: Leomia

Melanie LiburdKarina Cooper

Tiffany Dupont as Alissa Bjerkhoel

Xosha RoquemoreKenisha Rice

Mystie Smith Marilyn

Morgan FreemanJerome Johnson

Jose’ Vasquez: Deputy District Attorney Mateo

Dorian MissickAgent Mick Randolph

Streaming and TV

Where to see Brian Banks – The game of his life on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 8 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.