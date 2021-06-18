by Roberto Machel

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Maize prices in Brazil, which are fluctuating between 90 and 100 reais for a 60 kg bag, “have changed levels” in view of growing global demand, and are unlikely to return to their previous level of 50-60 reais , which leads the meat industry to readjust in a movement that passes on costs, said the CEO of BRF this Friday.

“In a very short way, corn has changed its level. If last year we said 50, 60 (reais per bag), today we are talking about a new level, today we are talking about 90, 100, we don’t talk anymore if it’s 60”, said Lorival Luz, in an interview with Reuters.

In this context, the meat industry is repositioning its prices.

“Imagine a producer: he used to buy a bag of corn for 60 reais, now he has to buy it for 100 reais, no one has the margin to maintain the cost of the final product, he can’t even take efficiency from something else, so there will be this adjustment…” , commented.

According to the CEO of BRF, corn, which accounts for the highest costs in the poultry and pork industry, will continue to grow in demand, due to the greater destination of the cereal for the production of ethanol, a sector in strong expansion in Brazil.

“I don’t see this demand dropping significantly, to the point that it makes the corn price return to its previous level,” he said, citing China’s strong appetite, which has supported global prices.

This month, after records above 100 reais a bag, corn prices in the Brazilian market cooled down in the wake of a sale on the Chicago stock exchange.

The executive’s statements were made during an interview about the acquisition of the Hercosul group, which operates in dry and wet feed for dogs and cats, which puts BRF on the path of being one of the main players in this market.

He said that BRF wants to be one of the two leaders in the Brazilian pet food market by 2025, noting that the acquisition of Hercosul, announced this Friday, should increase the company’s share in the sector from 0.2% to 4%.

This pet food market involves products with greater added value and grows more than 20% a year in Brazil, the second largest global market for this product after the United States.

(By Roberto Machel)

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach