By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – BRF is optimistic about the reopening of China after New Year’s celebrations signaled a return to normality at the food importing giant, company CEO Miguel Gularte said at an event on Tuesday. said China’s consumer behavior has returned to pre-pandemic patterns, referring to travel and people eating out during the Chinese holiday.

He added that BRF made investments during the pandemic and is prepared to meet the increased demand for food.

Gularte, who took charge of the company in August, said that the positive outlook comes amid the restructuring of the BRF.

“We have the peace of mind of knowing that what we produce we are going to sell”, he said. “This is an industry where demand outstrips supply.”

The executive pointed out that BRF did its homework after years of management changes and weak operational performance. He said the company is ready “to evolve and create value”.

As part of the turnaround, Gularte said that BRF is committed to making operations more flexible, which means that the company intends to capture food sales opportunities more quickly, whether in the domestic or foreign market.

This, along with ongoing internal operational improvements, will allow BRF to transform more quickly than the market assumed, Gularte said. The company is the world’s largest chicken exporter.

Over the years, competition from slaughterhouses like JBS and the bad decisions of its managers caused the company to lose part of its prominence, although it remains large.

Gularte said that BRF slaughters 10 million pigs a year and 1.5 billion chickens.

In addition to China, the Middle East will continue to be a priority market for BRF, where it is one of the main suppliers of halal food, which is produced in accordance with the requirements of the Muslim religion.

He added that the region’s economies are less susceptible to turmoil, and this helps BRF capitalize on where it is already strong.

The company processes pork and poultry and derives most of its revenue from Brazil, where it plans to increase market share for its well-known Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy brands, added the CEO.

