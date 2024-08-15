Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 8:19

BRF reported a net profit of R$1.094 billion in the second quarter of 2024, reversing the loss of R$784 million in the same period of 2023, the company reported on Wednesday, 14. The company’s net revenue was R$14.93 billion, an increase of 22.3% year-on-year.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of R$2.621 billion, up 160.4%, with a margin of 17.6%, an increase of 9.3 percentage points. According to BRF, this is the best EBITDA for the period in history.

The company reached its lowest leverage in nine years, at 1.14 times. A year ago, it was 3.75 times. Its net debt fell 41.5%, to R$8.932 billion. The company also reported free cash generation of R$1.728 billion. In the second quarter of 2023, the company had reported cash consumption of R$694 million.

BRF reported that its EBITDA margin in Brazil was 15.7%. According to the company, the result reflected significant growth in sales volume across all categories in which it operates, with emphasis on the processed food portfolio.

Outside Brazil, the company’s EBITDA margin was 21%. According to BRF, the increase was driven by the recovery of prices in several sales destinations and the strategy of diversifying into new markets. The company obtained 32 new export authorizations, which contributed to the increase in export volume and to maximizing revenue.

The company sold 1.244 million tons of products from April to June this year, an increase of 5.4% compared to the volume of 1.180 million tons of products a year earlier. In the Brazil segment, net operating revenue was R$6.872 billion, an increase of 5.8% compared to the same period last year.

The average price of products fell by 2.3%, to R$11.81 per kilo. In the international segment, net revenue was R$7.073 billion, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year. There, the average price per product rose by 10.4%, to R$12.71.

According to the company, BRF+ 2.0, its efficiency program, continues to show improvements in indicators and consolidated R$374 million in captures in the quarter.

“The company presented a consistent operating result this quarter, with robust margin growth in all markets in which it operates and a significant increase in volume,” stated BRF CEO Miguel Gularte.