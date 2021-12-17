SAO PAULO (Reuters) – BRF announced on Thursday night that it has proposed to its shareholders a capital increase through the issuance of 325 million new common shares, potentially raising 6.63 billion reais.

The company said in a statement to the market that it plans to strengthen its capital structure, which would allow it to expand its activities and make strategic investments.

According to the company, 500 million reais of the offer would be allocated to share capital and the remainder to the formation of a capital reserve.

The deal still depends on the approval of a general meeting of shareholders, scheduled to take place on January 17th, and on favorable market conditions.

BRF shares closed on Thursday at 20.40 reais. In the year, they accumulate fall of 7.4%.

(By Gabriel Araujo)

