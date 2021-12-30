BRF defended, in response to inquiries from the Petrobras Social Security Foundation (Petros), the issuance of shares and capital increase of R$ 6.6 billion that it intends to carry out through a new share offering (follow on). The proposed increase will be voted on at the Extraordinary General Meeting called for the next 17th.

Since June 2021, the company highlights having noticed a strong evolution of its nominal gross debt, mainly due to the exchange rate variation and cash generation in 2021, with a stable level of liquidity.

Therefore, it calls for attention to three immediate benefits to the balance sheet, in case the General Meeting approves the capital increase. First, a significant reduction in leverage to below 2 times the Ebitda of the last 12 months and a reduction in its net financial expenses; second, recognition of tax credits with greater and quicker capacity to be used by reducing net financial expenses and; third, by using the capital reserve to reduce the balance of accumulated accounting losses and potential distribution of future dividends, in a shorter period of time.

Additionally, according to a statement from BRF, there is a clear opportunity to significantly reduce the rating given to the company by third parties, “as we could see in recent movements by some companies in the sector”, points out Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura, Vice President Financial Director and Investor Relations.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?