By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Food company BRF reported a net loss of 601 million reais for the fourth quarter of 2022, above the loss of 130.62 million reais forecast by analysts, financial statement data released on Tuesday showed. , while management struggles to improve the company’s operating performance.

The result marked the fourth consecutive quarter of loss for the company, which is Brazil’s largest chicken exporter.

The poultry and pork processor reported that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached 1.03 billion reais, slightly below analysts’ estimates of 1.191 billion.

The net loss of 601 million reais does not take into account the accounting effects of hyperinflation in Turkey, which the company’s management said would be positive, nor the one-off impact of a leniency agreement the company signed last year to resolve accusations of corruption, which would be negative.

In total, the company would have recorded a loss of 956 million reais in the fourth quarter, according to the statement.

In operational performance, BRF recorded sales volume growth of 1.9% in the fourth quarter, traditionally strong due to the end of year festivities.

BRF, which gets most of its sales from Brazil, said it has benefited from higher sales volume in the region and its ability to raise prices in the domestic market.

Even so, Ebitda margins in Brazil contracted to 8.8% in the fourth quarter, compared to 12% in the same period of the previous year, he said.

The so-called Halal segment, normally one of the company’s most profitable, saw a 4.7% drop in dollar prices, partially offset by an 8.8% increase in sales volume compared to the third quarter.

BRF said its Halal markets, which require food to be prepared according to Muslim rules, had suffered from the ample supply of chicken in some countries and the impact of hyperinflation in Turkey.

After the publication of the results, BRF executives told journalists that the company plans to sell up to 4 billion reais in non-core assets this year in a bid to reduce debt.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)