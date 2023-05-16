BRF closed the first quarter of 2023 with a net loss of BRL 1.024 billion in the first quarter of 2023, less than the net loss of BRL 1.546 billion in the same period last year. Consolidated net revenue totaled BRL 13.178 billion in the first three months of 2023, 9.4% higher than the revenue of BRL 12.041 billion accounted for in the corresponding period of 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in the period it reached R$ 607 million with a margin of 4.6%, above the adjusted Ebitda of R$ 152 million and a margin of 1.3% a year ago.

The main reason for the loss recorded in the first quarter of the year was the operating performance in the international segment, which accounts for approximately 45% of the company’s revenue. BRF recorded in the period, for the segment, negative adjusted Ebitda of R$ 106 million and negative Ebitda margin of 1.7%. In the first quarter of 2022, BRF had recorded adjusted Ebitda of BRL 426 million in the segment, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 7.7%. “Historically, the international segment brings a double-digit margin to the company. So, it has a direct influence on the net loss”, said the company’s CFO, Fabio Mariano.

Net operating revenue from the international market reached BRL 6.143 billion, an increase of 11.8% compared to the BRL 5.497 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting the export record registered in March and the revenue growth in added value in the Halal market, according to the results release.

“The margin (in the international segment) was greatly impacted by the persistent oversupply of chicken that currently occurs worldwide, in the main export destinations. But export prices already show a significant reaction at the beginning of the second quarter, which should help (increase) the margins of the segment, especially when combined with the very positive scenario for grains, the materialization of the reduction in costs, mainly for corn and bran of soybeans”, added Mariano.

Still on the international segment, the company informed that it maintained leadership in the Gulf countries, with more than 50% of participation in exports to the region, and that it advanced in market diversification in the first quarter, with new qualifications for exports to countries like China, Malaysia, Chile, Mexico, Peru and others. The company also reported that it reached a 25.9% share in sales of value-added products in the Gulf region and in Turkey, where it increased supply with the inauguration of the new processed line in Bandirma.

In the Brazilian market, BRF recorded adjusted Ebitda of R$ 513 million in the first quarter of 2023 and adjusted Ebitda margin of 8%, compared to negative adjusted Ebitda of R$ 377 million in the same period last year and negative adjusted Ebitda margin of 6 .4%. Net operating revenue totaled BRL 6.418 million, an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period in 2022.

“The pricing strategy, together with a disciplined management of our inventories, has enabled the recovery of profitability even in the face of a challenging scenario. We added 10,000 busy customers to our base and increased the number of items sold per customer”, says the company’s CEO, Miguel Gularte, in a release of results sent to the press. BRF maintained market leadership with a 40% share, considering processed products and margarines.

The company highlights in the earnings release the capture of R$ 418 million in efficiency gains, which should be reflected in the balance sheets for the coming quarters, considering that R$ 210 million refer to efficiency gains throughout the production process in the field, with reduced mortality rates and feed conversion gains. In productivity in the industry, the efficiency capture was R$ 86 million; with logistics (reduction of expenses with storage and per diems), another R$ 34 million; reduction of idleness and losses, R$ 88 million.

BRF also reports operating cash generation of BRL 872 million, reducing the financial cycle to 7.6 days and inventory to 88 days. Net leverage (ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda in the last 12 months ended in the first quarter) increased from 2.76 times in the first quarter of 2022 to 3.35 times in the first three months of 2023. Net debt increased by 21 .5% comparing the quarters, reaching R$15.295 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Bird flu

Miguel Gularte said at a press conference that the company has been preparing for “any type of scenario” related to avian flu, including the current one. This Monday afternoon, the 12th, the Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the first case of H5N1 avian influenza in Brazil, in two wild birds on the coast of Espírito Santo. The fact does not affect Brazil’s status as a country free of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAAP), according to the ministry.

“It is good to remember that not only is Brazil very good in the hygienic and sanitary aspect, with regard to avian influenza, and that the Ministry of Agriculture has contingency plans and simulations, but also that BRF is a company with geographic diversity very large number of plants and commercial destinations. It also has a very strong position in processed products and domestic sales, with leading brands,” said Gularte. “The best alternative is to have multiple alternatives,” he continued.

Gularte also cited article 10.4.1 World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA), considered by the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) in a note released this Monday afternoon, in which the organization says it does not expect changes in the flow of international trade in products Brazilians. The executive reinforced that the article determines that, in the case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAAP) verified in animals that are not of industrial production, there should be no consequences on export flows or other sanitary restrictions.

“This is what Article 10.4.1 provides. In addition, Brazil is very robust in its entire hygienic, sanitary and veterinary framework, which has yielded excellent results; even with the expressiveness of Brazilian poultry, we are restricted so far to two isolated cases in wild birds ”, he reinforced. “What we hope is that what the Ministry of Agriculture wrote and the ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein) communicated is the scenario of the next few days and that we will be facing in the coming times”, he said.