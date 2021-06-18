Owner of the Sadia and Perdigão brands, BRF – the largest chicken and pork company in Brazil – has sharpened the palates of competitors. After Marfrig has placed the dish in the oven and spread the tablecloth on the table to celebrate the acquisition of 31.6% of the company’s shares, a new menu can be presented to the consumer. JBS would be willing to advance at the banquet and snap up BRF, leaving rival Marfrig on a fast. The possible transaction remains unconfirmed. “JBS does not comment on speculations”, informed the company, in a note.

The actions taken recently by Marfrig towards BRF may have surprised the market, but still would not make the merger of the two a larger corporation than JBS, owned by global CEO Gilberto Tomazoni. It does not matter. As in any game, every action calls for a reaction. And then the Batista brothers’ company enters the scene. JBS’ supposed interest in BRF was disclosed by the newspaper O Globo on Friday (11). The shares of BRF and Marfrig ended the day with an appreciation of 4%, while those of JBS closed with a slight drop of 0.03%. According to a report by the newspaper Valor Econômico, which belongs to the same group as O Globo, BTG bank would be looking for companies interested in partnering with JBS to take over BRF.

It won’t be simple. The fight is not just about the dispute between the protein monsters. It has financial giants behind it, as JP Morgan stitched up Marfrig’s takeover of BRF, leaving BTG out of the dinner. But there are loopholes. And they are in the accumulation of brands. To avoid restrictions by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), the probability of slicing up overlapping portfolios is high. Market concentration would be relevant when adding the share of the Perdigão and Sadia brands to any of the other players.

Rumors about JBS’ interest in BRF point, according to Inversa analyst Flávio Conde, to a feasibility study. “I don’t believe they have any intention of buying BRF,” he said. The biggest concern would be to prevent Marfrig from getting even stronger after chairman Marcos Molina invested at least US$ 1 billion in the acquisition of 31.6% of the shares of BRF. The remainder of BRF is divided between Petros, the Petrobras employee pension fund (9.9%), JPMorgan Chase & Co (7.1%), Previ, the Banco do Brasil employee pension fund (6.2 %) and Kapitalo Investimentos (5%), in addition to the percentage spread in the market.

Even if the merger between BRF and Marfrig is confirmed, JBS will maintain a privileged position. The world’s largest producer of animal protein, the company had net income of R$270.2 billion in 2020, against R$106.9 billion for its rivals together. Both, however, took advantage in the calculation of total net income, with R$ 4.7 billion, higher than the R$ 4.6 billion registered by JBS.

In Conde’s assessment, given Cade’s possible restrictions to the BRF-JBS union, the merger between BRF and Marfrig would make more sense. “It’s an almost perfect marriage,” he said. In his view, the main complementarity concerns products, as BRF has poultry and pork in its portfolio, as well as processed products. Marfrig’s focus is on beef, especially for the food service market. There is still an important geographic issue. Marfrig has a very relevant presence in North America, while BRF is very strong in South America, in addition to a relevant penetration in the Middle East. “The movement makes perfect sense. I don’t see a problem with Cade, nor any overlapping of business”, he said.

SMOKE Conde’s theory on the subject is shared by Antonio Marcos Samad Júnior, partner and manager of the proprietary table Axia Investing. He classifies as a “smoke screen” the speculation about the possible acquisition of BRF by JBS. Samad does not believe that JBS will make a hostile bid on BRF. “Historically, the Batista family is much more involved in making acquisitions in companies whose assets are undervalued than paying premiums,” he said.

In the analyst’s opinion, BRF was with cheap assets, a panorama that changed after the purchase of shares by Marfrig last month. They were in the range of R$14 at the beginning of the pandemic and less than R$17 in October. On Wednesday (16) they operated above R$29. “BRF shares rose 30% with these acquisitions of Marfrig. The nearly BRL 5 billion in Marfrig’s contribution today already represents something around BRL 6.5 billion.”

For Samad, JBS would have to make “a brutal contribution” to acquire a relevant part of the shares and, thus, assume control of BRF. “I would need to invest a lot to have a stake at least equal to or greater than Marfrig’s at this time,” he said, without showing any confidence in JBS’ counterattack. “This smokescreen is doing kind of good for everyone who’s speculating on paper. Honestly, from 0 to 100, 80% is smoke and 20% is reality.”