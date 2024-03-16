He Brexit…Why talk about Brexit at this point?

Because in England in 2016 they took vital decisions for the lives of all the people English, the BrexitAbbreviation of “British Exit“, refers to the decision of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, a process that began with the referendum held on June 23, 2016, in which 51.9% of voters chose to leave the EU. About 75% of the voters between 18 and 24 years old (only 64% of them participated) opposed Brexit on June 23, 2016.

The half of the voters decided he destination of all English people.

“The future of this country has been decided by those who will not be here to live with the consequences. What a disaster,” wrote on his Twitter account a young man who identifies himself as ‏@Thomas Amor1 and who lives in Manchester, in the north of England”.

Only 25% of young people who voted did so in favor of England leaving the EU. This 25%, added to those who did not vote, prevented a majority so that Great Britain would not abandon Brexit. Apathy and misinformation made a difference in everyone's lives.

Today, it is young people who suffer the consequences most severely, one of them declared, “Brexit closes off job opportunities for me in 27 European nations.”

On the other hand, those who study outside of England are now considered international students and therefore pay significantly higher tuition fees, the same goes for their expenses, especially accommodation, when before they were considered home students.

What happened?

Simply, the indifferent young people, together with their elders and those who were carried away by a chauvinistic sentiment who voted out, caused the disaster.

I wish that in Mexico we would see ourselves in that mirror and act accordingly, especially the young people, who could be the victims.

This 2024, in Mexico, we will make decisions of great importance; At the polls the future of 126 million, 705 thousand, 138 people will be decided, a destiny that will be determined by just over 98 million compatriots registered on the electoral roll, of which almost 36 million are young people under 34 years of age. , that is, almost 37% of the nominal list.

And given the statistical fact that less than 60% of Mexicans vote in our country, in these next elections young people could write their future if they so decided.

I hope that the same thing as the English does not happen to them and that they do not have to suffer the consequences of the decisions that others made for them.

In these next elections, whatever the result, we will all be involved, whether we vote or not, but young people will definitely be the most affected, because they not only have more work and/or student needs, but they will live longer in this Our Mexico.

I hope every young person is able to understand it like this, analyze the facts, assume their civic responsibility, go to the polls and make the best decision.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to ensure that young people vote and do so in a free and informed manner.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of March 15, 2024.

More from the same author: