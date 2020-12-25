After four years of tough negotiations, the UK and the European Union (EU) sealed a historic Brexit deal on Thursday, December 24. The “deal” is a source of pride for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a relief for Europeans. This agreement implies in particular a focus on trade, which will take place without taxes or quotas. Tourists traveling less than three months in England will not need a visa but will need to obligatorily obtain a passport from 1 October 2021. In addition, freight carriers will be subject to numerous administrative formalities.



From Brussels (Belgium), journalist Julien Gasparutto explains that the agreement has yet to be approved by the 27 EU member states: “The ambassadors got to work this morning [vendredi 25 décembre]. (…) According to our information, the signing of the agreement should take place on Tuesday or Wednesday morning to allow entry into force on January 1. A provisional agreement, since it will then have to be ratified by the European Parliament in 2021. “

