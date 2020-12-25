First change after the Brexit agreement announced Thursday, December 24: the stop will now be compulsory for carriers to the UK. From January 1st, food and fishery products will be checked; a prior declaration will suffice for the rest. Regarding people, it will not take tourist visa for stays of less than three months. From October 1, 2021, it is mandatory to present a passport. For applicants wishing to work in the UK, a work visa, subject to a points system, will now be required. It is also the end of the Erasmus program in the United Kingdom: a university course of more than six months will require on January 1 to obtain a student visa.



AT About the fishermen, Michel Barnier, EU Brexit negotiator, explains: “I defended them as France wished so that, for example, they keep fishing opportunities, up to 75% of what they have today, that we have a transition period for five and a half years, that we can support them financially“. There will be a lot of changes from next week, warns Michel Barnier : “It won’t be the same to be outside the European Union as to be inside“.

