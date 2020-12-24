Brexit | What does the EU-UK trade agreement mean in practice? HS answered the most important questions: trade continues, bureaucracy increases

The new agreement covers much more than free trade.

London / Brussels

European the union and britain finally agreed on their future relationship on christmas eve.

It is a broad agreement on how the future relationship between the parties will work when the brexit transition period ends at the end of December.

HS answers the most important questions.

What was agreed now?

The EU and Britain agreed on a new one Trade and Cooperation Agreement. The agreement is based on three pillars.

The first part deals with free trade and economic and social cooperation, such as investment, competition, state aid, air and road transport, energy, fisheries and information security.

The second part deals with security issues. The EU and Britain want to continue working closely on police and judicial matters. The aim is to continue to catch and prosecute criminals and terrorists operating across borders. However, Britain’s position in cooperation is no longer the same as before.

The third part agrees, among other things, on the settlement of disputes. The Joint Partnership Council will monitor the interpretation of the agreement. Both the EU and Britain can decide on punitive action if the other party breaches the agreement.

Foreign policy, external security and defense are excluded from the agreement.

The agreement allows Britain to participate in, among other things, the EU’s Research and Innovation Framework Program, Horizon for Europe 2021-2027. Participation requires payment.

What is a trade match steak?

The EU-UK agreement guarantees that trade in goods will continue without tariffs and quotas. The condition is that the rules of origin are met.

Thus, Finnish companies will continue to be able to trade with Britain without having to pay customs duties on the goods.

The agreement also covers the vast majority of trade in agricultural products such as meat, fish and dairy products. Exceptions are: the British Department of Agriculture by free export of seed potatoes will end.

Services – including financial services – are instead largely excluded from the contract.

For example, British banks and insurance companies are no longer automatically allowed to operate in the EU and vice versa. In the future, the EU regulator will decide whether a British finance company can sell its services in the EU, and vice versa.

The opportunities for various British professionals to work in the EU are also more limited than they are today. The same applies to professionals in EU countries.

However, unnecessary obstacles to the counterparty must not be imposed.

Will the trade continue completely unchanged now?

Unfortunately, no.

The trade agreement does not remove the fact that Britain will no longer be a member of the EU’s internal market from the beginning of January.

In practice, this means more bureaucracy. At the EU’s external borders, British products will be subject to various inspections and clearance obligations. The same goes for EU products on their way to Britain.

A product approved in the EU is also not automatically suitable for sale in the UK, and vice versa.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, complies with EU rules where applicable. In this way, the flow of goods and movement at the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will continue to be free. A special arrangement was made so as not to jeopardize the fragile peace of the island of Ireland.

Why were the negotiations difficult?

The negotiations lasted about nine months, which is a short time for a trade agreement. Negotiations were made particularly difficult, inter alia, by the fact that the parties had to agree on the construction of barriers to trade, not their dismantling, as is usually the case in trade negotiations.

The big controversy was about, among other things, a level playing field, ie fair competition. The EU did not want Britain to gain an unfair competitive advantage in the EU internal market in the future by weakening UK environmental, labor, consumer or other legislation or providing large amounts of state aid. Both sides now committed to a high level of regulation.

Both the EU and Britain are free to decide on their own legislation and state aid. However, if the other Party considers that the measures threaten fair competition, it may impose punitive tariffs on the other Party.

Future disputes will not be resolved in the European Court of Justice, which is a victory for Britain. Instead, the parties can use independent arbitration.

What was agreed about fishing?

Fishing was one of the most difficult points in the negotiations. Not because fishing would be of great economic importance. However, fishing is a very symbolic and visible industry on both sides of the Channel.

British fishermen would have liked to have evicted EU fishermen completely out of fish-rich British waters. EU fishermen now export about half of the catch in British waters.

However, the parties agree that EU fishermen will have access to British waters for at least the next five and a half years. At the same time, the catches of EU fishermen will be reduced by about a quarter. The value of EU fishermen’s catch in British waters is now estimated at around € 650 million a year.

At the end of the more than five-year transitional period for fishing, the EU and Britain will have to renegotiate access for fishermen. In the future, negotiations can even take place annually.

Finland does not fish in British waters, but the agreement was important for fishermen in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Spain, among others.

Can cooperation deepen further?

Yes you can. The agreement now provides a basis on which the parties can build more cooperation later.

It is therefore possible that sometime in the future, cooperation between the EU and Britain will intensify again. That requires political will.

The British EU referendum ended in brexit’s position in June 2016 with 52-48 per cent. The result confused British politics. Brexit began to control operations and news.

The situation was partially stabilized when the resignation agreement negotiated between Britain and the EU entered into force on 31 January 2020. The resignation agreement agreed on the terms and practical arrangements for the resignation. At the same time, Britain left the Union legally, although the transition period will continue until the end of the year.

How will the new agreement affect Finns?

The smooth continuation of trade is also a good thing for Finnish companies.

It has also been particularly important for Finland that air connections continue seamlessly after the EU separation. The right of transit to British airports has been a significant advantage for Finnair, for example.

The status of more than three million EU citizens living in Britain – and at the same time about 20,000 Finns – was already agreed in the resignation agreement, which entered into force at the end of January. At the same time, the status of the British already living in Finland and other EU countries was guaranteed.

As Britain leaves the EU’s internal market, the right of Finns to move freely to Britain also ceases. From the beginning of next year, Britain’s new immigration law will also require newcomers from EU countries to have a large enough income or, for example, a doctorate.

The new agreement will ensure at least partial access to healthcare and other social benefits for EU citizens who move to Britain in 2021 or later. The same applies reciprocally to the British moving to the EU.

As a tourist, you will continue to travel to Britain freely. Reside gets a half years at a time.