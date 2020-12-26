Like their Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, are the British satisfied with the agreement announced Thursday, December 24 on the divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union? “In the United Kingdom, we agree on one thing: whether we are for or against Brexit, we recognize here the political success of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He had promised Brexit when he was elected, he offered it to the British “, reports the journalist Ignacio Bornacin live from London, Friday 25 December.



Boris Johnson is expected at the turn. “Many challenges await it. The United Kingdom has been very affected by the Covid-19 crisis. It is now in a serious economic crisis, and leaving the European Union, it finds itself alone facing three economic behemoths : China, the United States and the European Union “, continues the journalist, who specifies that the country will have to “rider alone to conclude new free trade agreements “. Otherwise, Scotland wants to hold a second referendum to stay in the EU. “The country is gaining freedom, but it might be more difficult for us. But I’m sure that in the future it can be good for the UK and Europe“, says an Englishwoman. “I don’t think it’s a victory, we just saved the furniture”, says another resident.

The JT

The other subjects of the news