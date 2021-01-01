Friday, January 1 marks the entry into force of Brexit: Calais (Pas-de-Calais) becomes a European border. “The city and its port have been preparing for Brexit for three years now, with one challenge: avoiding truck traffic jams, reports the journalist France Télévisions Anaïs Hanquet, on site. Today is the return of customs controls. To meet this challenge, 40 million euros were invested to build, in particular, car parks“.

700 officials have also been recruited to strengthen the customs and veterinary services. Usually 12,000 trucks cross the border each; the economic stakes are immense. “In Calais, one question remains: will cross-Channel traffic decrease with the return of these customs controls? ?, continues the journalist. To answer it, you will have to wait several weeks, even several months.“.