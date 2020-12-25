An agreement was reached on Brexit between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Friday 24 December. In this sense, many changes are to be expected from January 1, 2021. First, customs and health controls will be organized around the borders between the United Kingdom and France, and heavy traffic jams are to be expected. To travel to the UK, you will not need a visa for stays of less than three months.

On the other hand, from 1 October 2021, you will need to present your passport to travel to the United Kingdom, while an identity card is sufficient for the moment for residents of the European Union. As far as the working world is concerned, a points visa will be put in place for new workers wishing to come to the UK. With conditions: speak English, have applied for a job offer, have the required skills and annual income above 28,500 euros. Finally, the United Kingdom is withdrawing from the Erasmus + program which allows European students to travel and study in the European Union.