Until now, to travel to the UK, it was sufficient to show your identity card. With Brexit officially pronounced on January 1, 2021, nothing will change immediately, but from October 1, it will no longer be sufficient during customs controls. A passport will be necessary and even a visa for a stay of more than six months. Brexit also has consequences for young people who would like to go to work across the Channel. “From next Friday, a license will be required with a points system, explains Clément Le Goff, journalist France Televisions on the set of the 20 Hours. It will take 70 points in all, speaking English earns 10 points, having a job offer 20 points, skills sought 20 points, or an annual salary of more than 30,000 euros per year, 20 points“.

The Erasmus program, which allowed young Europeans to go and study in an EU country, has not been extended. “As a result, university fees will drastically increase for French students, from 13,000 to 33,000 euros per year“, specifies the journalist, against 170 euros so far, the same price as for a year of license in France.



The JT

The other subjects of the news