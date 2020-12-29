It is a product 100% French that treats the United Kingdom: the Camembert de Normandie. In this Calvados cheese factory, 3,500,000 cheeses are sent to the United Kingdom each year. Cheeses will not be taxed thanks to the Brexit agreement, a relief for the boss, Hervé Furnery: “the more the price increases, the more the number of potential customers will decrease”. No tax, but more administrative. In the sales department, the puzzle begins. For a delivery from January 1, customs requires five documents against one so far.





The entire transport chain is upset. This huge warehouse, which accommodates goods in transit, is cut in two: “This area is physically demarcated so as not to mix products destined for the United Kingdom”, explains Damien Chapotot, Chief Operating Officer Stef Transport. The objective is to facilitate the work of customs in case of control. In France, 150,000 companies export to the United Kingdom, mainly in the food industry, but also in the automotive and aeronautics sectors.