“There is still a form of sadness here“Says François Beaudonnet, live from Brussels (Belgium), the day after the agreement signed between the European Union and the United Kingdom, Wednesday December 30. The country will officially leave the EU on Thursday December 31 at midnight.”You do not divorce after forty years without a pang in the heart, but what predominates is relief because the British were both in Europe and outside Europe.“, adds the journalist from France Télévisions.

A page is turning for the European Union. European officials, who have been putting all their energy into Brexit for more than four years, will be able to work on something else. In addition, Eurosceptic countries like Hungary or Poland lose a leader and “may lose influence“, notes François Beaudonnet.

