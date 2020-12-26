The new free trade agreement that conditions Brexit defines new trade relations between the European Union and the British from January 1, 2021. The return of borders with the United Kingdom means first of all the return of customs: the goods will circulate, but they will be controlled. For businesses, this means more red tape. “But the goods will be able to continue entering the Union at no additional cost, specifies the journalist Sandrine Feydel on the set of 19/20 of France 3, Friday, December 25. Because the UK is committed to respecting European standards on the environment and social law, this is one of Boris Johnson’s main concessions“.

Good news for French companies, 120,000 of which do business with the United Kingdom. “Nearly half of them have less than ten employees, and could hardly have supported tariffs and a price war“, adds the journalist. On the other hand, no more free movement: to work in the United Kingdom, it will be necessary to have a visa issued on the condition of having a job offer with a minimum salary of 29,500 euros per year.

The JT

The other subjects of the news