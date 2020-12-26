Despite the agreement signed between the United Kingdom and the European Union on Thursday, December 24, all is not settled for Boris Johnson. “This agreement is a real political success for Boris Johnson. […] He can be happy about it, but he is now eagerly awaited at the turn “, report journalist Ignacio Bornacin live from London, Friday, December 25, in the 20 Hours of France 2. The British Prime Minister’s enthusiasm contrasts with the climate of the moment. The UK is partly reconfigured, and the economy is at half mast. For British trade, leaving the European Union requires starting from scratch.

In recent months, the UK has signed free trade agreements with several countries. But the crucial case of the United States remains. Boris Johnson was counting on his privileged link with Donald Trump to negotiate a favorable trade relationship. But the election of Joe Biden has reshuffled the cards: the new American president does not appreciate the populist style of the British leader. Boris Johnson’s other challenge is political: Scotland voted overwhelmingly against Brexit. Its pro-independence Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is time to chart our own future as an independent European nation “.